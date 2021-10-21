Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €47.00 Price Target

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBAN. Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Monday, August 9th.

ETR:DBAN traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €37.80 ($44.47). 12,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 1 year low of €25.55 ($30.06) and a 1 year high of €39.34 ($46.29). The company has a market cap of $710.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.96.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

