Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Suzuki Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.33 EPS.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

SZKMY opened at $183.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.30. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

