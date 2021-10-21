Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ATIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $14,312,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $4,595,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $2,350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $3,061,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $183,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

