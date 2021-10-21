Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ManpowerGroup Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $8.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $104.10 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

