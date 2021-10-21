Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Toyota Motor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.67 EPS.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TM stock opened at $177.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The company has a market cap of $248.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 71.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 88.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

