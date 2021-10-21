Jefferies Financial Group Increases Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $74.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Calix stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Calix will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,290 shares of company stock worth $4,601,701. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Calix by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 33,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Calix by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 56,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,227,000 after buying an additional 79,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 431.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

