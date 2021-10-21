Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€11.50” Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

VIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.94 ($21.10).

Shares of EPA VIV traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €11.23 ($13.21). The company had a trading volume of 2,700,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.04. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

