Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for DENSO in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of DNZOY stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. DENSO has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

