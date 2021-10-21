JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.43 and last traded at $57.89. Approximately 14,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,284,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.68.

JKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

