JMP Securities Increases Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $59.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.45% from the company’s current price.

XM has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

NYSE XM opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 280,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

