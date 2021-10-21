JOE Price Tops $3.33 on Top Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $3.33 or 0.00005056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $348.86 million and approximately $23.25 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JOE has traded up 72.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00067514 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00072069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00102936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,934.98 or 1.00157563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.25 or 0.06497299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00022611 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 104,802,871 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars.

