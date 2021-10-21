John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.21. John Bean Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

JBT traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.82. 95,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,693. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $161.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

