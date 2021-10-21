John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 106,752 shares.The stock last traded at $17.08 and had previously closed at $17.10.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
