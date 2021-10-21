John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 106,752 shares.The stock last traded at $17.08 and had previously closed at $17.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 31,379 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 88,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

