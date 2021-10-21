Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

NYSE:JCI opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.