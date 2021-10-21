Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 110,337 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

