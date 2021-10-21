JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $705.96

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 705.96 ($9.22) and last traded at GBX 701 ($9.16), with a volume of 139709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 698 ($9.12).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 685.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 660.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 18.49 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.36%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

