JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.00 ($44.71).

EPA:RNO opened at €31.36 ($36.89) on Thursday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.15.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

