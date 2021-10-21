JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 235 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 235 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VOLV.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 price target on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a SEK 175 price target on Volvo in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price target on Volvo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 235.11.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

