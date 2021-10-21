JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $215.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RACE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.73.

Shares of RACE opened at $223.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.29 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.84.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

