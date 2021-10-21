JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.53% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

