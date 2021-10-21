JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$69.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.32.

Shares of TSE TRP traded down C$0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$67.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,005. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.30. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.2973957 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$133,501.50. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

