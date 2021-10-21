JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 16,628 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.60% of Encore Wire worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $110.65 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

