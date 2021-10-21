JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 32,038 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $45.49 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

