JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 433,583 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,583 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Livent worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

