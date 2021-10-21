JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 435,235 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 129.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,235 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.42% of Passage Bio worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PASG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Passage Bio by 35.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 787,946 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth about $11,811,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Passage Bio by 44.6% during the first quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth about $3,884,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Passage Bio by 42.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 181,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of PASG opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $496.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

