JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 7,656 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of NMI worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NMI by 33.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 490,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 122,887 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NMI by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NMI by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,635,000 after buying an additional 74,670 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.69 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

