JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Globe Life worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 109,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $98.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.71 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

