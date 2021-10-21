JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.39% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDS. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.79.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

