JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of Innospec worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $86.46 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $93.38. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOSP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CL King dropped their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

