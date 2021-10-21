JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 562,822 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Yamana Gold worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $63,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $74,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $77,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $84,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

