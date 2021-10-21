JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,034 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.70% of Powell Industries worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.25 million, a PE ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

