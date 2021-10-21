JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,874 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEMV opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.