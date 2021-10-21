JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Avis Budget Group worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $3,735,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $2,199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 120.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $314,000.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $160.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.06. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $165.28. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

