JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.25 Million Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.00% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEX opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

