JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.28 Million Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.49% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CPK opened at $128.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.35. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $88.14 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

