JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.25 Million Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,293 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

