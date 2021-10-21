JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.38 Million Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Apollo Medical worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,983 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 86,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $114.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

