JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.53 Million Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,882 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.23% of MRC Global worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 14.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 109,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth $137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,002,000 after purchasing an additional 158,130 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 169.2% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 157,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 23.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 46,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.34 million, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 2.54.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.