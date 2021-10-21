JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of ExlService worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $176,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $123.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.