JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $20.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on F. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 99,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 583,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 37,356 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.