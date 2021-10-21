JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,619,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,604 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 38,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE ELP opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

