JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Santander Consumer USA worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 342,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

SC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.81.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.