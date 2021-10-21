JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.80% of Brookline Bancorp worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BRKL opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

