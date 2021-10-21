JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of California Water Service Group worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in California Water Service Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 45,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWT stock opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.13.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In related news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

