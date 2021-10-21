JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Diodes worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Diodes by 285.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 95.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

DIOD opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,532,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $113,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,424.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,742 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,164 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

