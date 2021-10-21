JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $9.64 Million Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 457,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $2,406,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $8,230,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $4,638,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $2,662,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $154,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $314,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

