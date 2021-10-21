JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lowered by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $2,384,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $24,472,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,115,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $170.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

