JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 10,411 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Veritex worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 110,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.22.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.