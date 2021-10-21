JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$53.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PKI. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.45.

Get Parkland alerts:

PKI stock traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,925. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.56. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$32.18 and a 52-week high of C$45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.29.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,484.48.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.