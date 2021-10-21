JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,685 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Everi worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,660 shares of company stock worth $4,377,851 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

